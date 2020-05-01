0 comments

COVID19: Zimbabwe Announces $720 Million Stimulus Package For Companies – Extends Lockdown

by on May 2, 2020
 

The Zimbabwean President, Emerson Mnangagwa has announced a $720 Million Stimulus Package for distressed companies during the Pandemic.

Zimbabwe has also extended its lockdown by 2 more weeks.

Zimbabwe initially announced a lockdown in March which they extended prior to the current extension.

The President announced that the stimulus package will benefit small businesses that have been hit hardest by the lockdown.

Zimbabwe currently has 40 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 4 deaths.

William Ukpe


