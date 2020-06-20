COVID19: Zimbabwe Health Minister Arrested Over $60 Million Medical Equipment Contract

The Health Minister of Zimbabwe Obadiah Moyo has been arrested over allegations of corruption in the procurement of $60 Million worth of medicine equipment to fight Covid-19.
A representative of the Company hired to supply the medical equipment to Government, Drax International was arrested over the procurement contract.
Zimbabwe’s President, Emerson Mnangagwa who replaced Mugabe in 2017 has since cancelled the contract.
Mr. Mnangagwa was earlier linked the company as videos showed him with the company’s officials.
A $42 Million tender was issued to the company to supply drugs to Zimbabwe to combat the disease no drugs got delivered.
Zimbabwe is facing an economic crises as citizens demand transparency over govt spending, nearly 500 people have been infected of COVID-19 in the country and 4 deaths recorded.