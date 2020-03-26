COVID19:British High Commission Says:”We are exploring a range of options for sending staff and dependents home”

The British High Commission has issued a statement to the Federal Republic Of Nigeria concerning the difficulties in getting out of the country due to the growing cases of COVID19.

The commission has stated to continue carrying out essential work in Abuja and Lagos to provide consular assistance to British Nationals in Nigeria.

“We are exploring a range of options for sending staff and dependents home, as there are no commercial options available, we are also exploring flight options for any British nationals , who remain in Nigeria and wish to return to the United kingdom ” the commission said.

A statement from the British High Commission to Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/9klEeU4jcr — UK in Nigeria🇬🇧 (@UKinNigeria) March 26, 2020