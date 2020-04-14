0 comments

#COVID19:FRSC Directs Officers to Arrest Violators of Lock Down and Impound Unauthorized Vehicles

The Federal Road Safety Commission took to their official twitter account to announce that orders have been given to their commanding officers to ensure the people adhere to the lock down rules.

The FRSC corps. Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi gave this orders to ensure full utilisation of the work force through effective deployment of personnel to arrest citizens who disobey the rules.

The FRSC said that only vehicles conveying essential workers and services should be allowed passage after showing identification.

