COVID19:FRSC Directs Officers to Arrest Violators of Lock Down and Impound Unauthorized Vehicles

The Federal Road Safety Commission took to their official twitter account to announce that orders have been given to their commanding officers to ensure the people adhere to the lock down rules.

The FRSC corps. Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi gave this orders to ensure full utilisation of the work force through effective deployment of personnel to arrest citizens who disobey the rules.

The FRSC said that only vehicles conveying essential workers and services should be allowed passage after showing identification.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC LOCKDOWN EXTENSION: CORPS MARSHAL ORDERS COMMANDING OFFICERS TO RE- STRATEGISE, STEP UP ENFORCEMENT, ARREST VIOLATORS, AND IMPOUND UNAUTHORIZED VEHICLES — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 14, 2020

Following President Muhammadu Buhari's extension of the current lockdown in Lagos, Ogun States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory Abuja for another 14days effective from 11:59 Monday 13 April, 2020; the Corps Marshal Federal Road Safety Corps, — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 14, 2020

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered Commanding Officers across the country to step up ongoing enforcement on restrictions and social distance amongst vehicle occupants and carry out the Presidential directives holistically by impounding at sight any vehicle found violating the orders. — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 14, 2020

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Marshal's directive is to reiterate the commitment of the Federal Road Safety Corps towards sustaining existing collaborations with the Federal & State Govts in the fight against the ravaging Coronavirus, — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 14, 2020

and further ensure that the order on restrictions are diligently and effectively enforced with all sense of professionalism, civility and resilience. — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 14, 2020

He added that the alarming upsurge in deaths and spread of the virus across the globe which the Federal Government is working round the clock to subdue in Nigeria, is not an operation the Corps is ready to treat with kids gloves. — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 14, 2020

Expectedly, Oyeyemi also ordered that except the vehicles & the occupants are accredited essential workers with proof of identification, Commanding Officers must ensure that the vehicles are impounded and the occupants handed over to the Police for prosecution in the Court of Law — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 14, 2020