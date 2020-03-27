COVID19:Global Shortage Of Condoms As World Manufacturer Stops Production

There are fears of impending shortage Of condoms, as world largest manufacturer was forced to stop production due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in China, the disease has affected over 500,000 people and caused nearly 25,000 deaths. And, with prompt measure to contain the disease and prevent community spread, most factory have had to shutdown due to social distancing and isolation.

Fog Miah Kiat, the Chief executive of Karex Bud, while speaking on the impact of the lockdowns in Malaysia expressed his fears on the impending shortage.

Hepeaking on the impact of the lockdowns in Malaysia, which is to remain in place till April 14, Goh Miah Kiat, chief executive of Karex Bhd, expressed his fears about the imminent shortage.

He stated: “We are going to see a global shortage of condoms everywhere, which is going to be scary”.

“My concern is that for a lot of humanitarian programmes in Africa, the shortage will not just be two weeks or a month. That shortage can run into months.”

It is estimated that Karex makes one in five condoms globally. But due to the pandemic the company hasn’t manufactured a singe condo from three of its factories in the past week and 3days after the lockdown imposed by the Government to contain the virus.

This translates to 100 million shortfall of condoms usually marketed globally by brands like Durex and supplied to aid the UN population fund programme.

Although the company has been permitted to restart production, only half of the company’s workforce were allowed to resume duties under special exemption.

“It will take time to jumpstart factories and we will struggle to keep up with demand at half capacity. The demand for condoms is still essential”

“Given that, at this point in time, people are probably not planning to have children, it’s not the time with so much uncertainty”. The CEO added.