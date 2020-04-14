COVID19Hunger: Taxi Driver In Abuja Strips To Resist Arrest, Complains Of Hunger In Viral Video

On Monday, April 13, A Taxi driver was seen in viral video, stripping to show his anger at Federal Road Safety Corps who impounded his car for breaking the stay-at-home directive.

In the 30 seconds video, the unnamed man was seen undressing himself in protest against why his car key was seized by security forces for breaking the lockdown rule when he had nothing to feed his family with amid the pandemic.

“I get Children, I get Wife, Na money I come find to chop, no money nothing, you tie us keep for house Baba. Wetin you want make we do?” The Taxi driver asked in pidgin. While crying and charging.

A voice asked, “You no fear coronavirus?”

And to that, the Taxi driver replied “Hunger virus pass coronavirus”

In a flash the man sped off, running towards the road while yanking off his clothes.

The man was later whisked away in a hilux jeep, but not before he showed signs of unconsciousness.

The FRSC spokesperson, Mr. Bisi Kazeem When contacted, said “He was released eventually, he was not unconscious he was pretending.”