COVID19:Kaduna State Government Begin Distribution of Food Items in 44 Local Governments

Salihu Yakasai, the Special Assistant to Governor Umar Ganduje on Media and Publicity on his Twitter handle said that the Kano State Government will begin the distribution of food items to the vulnerable in the 44 local government to aid in the fight against Covid19.

