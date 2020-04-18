0 comments

#Covid19:’We Just Received the Body of Abba Kyari’—Garba Shehu

The SSA to the Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu took to his official Twitter account to report that the body of the deceased chief of staff Abba Kyari has been received in Abuja.

Shehu further stated that there will be no ceremonies such as Condolence visits. He stated that well meaning Nigerians and family and friends should pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased chief of staff.

“We just received the body of Abba Kyari the deceased Chief of Staff the President in Abuja. In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private.” Shehu tweeted

“Thereafter,there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits. Well meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.” @GarShehu tweeted

