COVID19:”We Will Publish A List Of Guideline Offenders”— Obaseki As Edo Prepares For Full Lockdown Lift

Edo State is ready to spring back to life once more, as Governor Godwin Obaseki announced on Saturday during a press briefing, that the lockdown imposed on the State due to the Covid19 pandemic would be lifted after June 28.

This estimation by the Obaseki administration is based on Government models speculating that the virus would have peaked by said date.

Revealing the motives behind the step, Obaseki reasoned that Edo State— like many parts of the world— would eventually have to learn to cope with the presence of the virus

“We are not going to be in a permanent state of lockdown,” Obaseki opined. “We have to now begin to learn to live with this virus.

So the tendency all over the world now is to accept the reality of COVID-19 and see how we can now get people to adjust their behaviour.”

Obaseki however expressed his displeasure at thr actions of some infected individuals who go into hiding, rather than presenting themselves for proper testing and isolations.

According to Obaseki, failure to submit to government-approved facilities for immediate treatment is “selfish behavior”.

The Governor further sounded a warning to Edo State residents defying the stipulated guidelines, threatening a public call-out.

““We frown against this selfish behaviour and henceforth we will be publishing a list of persons who refuse to isolate in our isolation and treatment centres”, he said.

“Although we have comfortable facilities that can care up to 500 people at the Stella Obasanjo hospital, some persons are still refusing to isolate and receive treatment in this facility,” Obaseki continued.

According to the Governor, such defiance would lead to an increase in the number of cases across the State.

“They are rather opting to isolate themselves at home. And if you do so, the likelihood of infecting other people, particularly the elderly people around you is very high. And therefore we will be perpetuating more community transmission and spread the public health hazard”, he said.

Obaseki revealed that fresh guidelines to promote social distancing ahead of the looming State elections have been published in a Gazette.

He stated that the Gazette has been issued to the general public, to include a restriction on gatherings above twenty people.

“In view of the upcoming elections, and to reduce infection transmission rates during political gatherings, I have issued a gazette that provides guidance on how political parties can conduct their activities and rallies,” Obaseki said.



“There remains a restriction on the gathering of more than 20 persons.

However, where a higher number of persons are required to gather, permits with specified locations, guidelines and supervision may be granted by the Edo state government.”