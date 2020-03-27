0 comments

#COVID2019: In Fighting Springs Up In Regime’s Agencies

The Nigerian Ports Authority(NPA), has asked the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control(NCDC) to verify the 6 cases that were detected on a vessel for proper recording.

The NPA stated that they the Authority in collaboration with Port Health have not recorded any cases till date and asked the NCDC to make available specific details on the name of the vessel the passengers were on

“Hello @NCDCgov. In respect of the 6 new cases “that were detected on the vessel” in lagos, the Authority in collaboration with Port Health has not recorded any confirmed cases to date” the NPA said

