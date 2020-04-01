COVID19: El-Rufai On Self-Isolation, Video Of Him Patrolling Streets Of Kaduna Fake — Says Kaduna State Govt

The Kaduna State Government has dismissed a video circulating the internet about Governor, Nasir El-Rufai patrolling the streets of Kaduna, after testing positive to the dreaded coronavirus.

The state government in a tweet via its Twitter handle, @GovKaduna, wrote: “Malam Nasir @elrufai is on self-isolation. The video showing him enforcing the restriction of movement in Kaduna was shot on Friday, 27 March 2020.”

“He was notified on Saturday, 28 March 2020 that his Covid-19 test was positive, and he has since then been on self-isolation,” it added.

See tweet:

Malam Nasir @elrufai is on self-isolation. The video showing him enforcing the restriction of movement in Kaduna was shot on Friday, 27 March 2020. He was notified on Saturday, 28 March 2020 that his Covid-19 test was positive, and he has since then been on self-isolation — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 31, 2020

In a news item on the website of Kaftan Post titled: ‘Covid-19 positive El-rufai defies isolation, patrols Kaduna to enforce lockdown‘, two videos were featured.

One shows where El-Rufai was seen announcing his positive status, the other shows El-Rufai personally on the streets of Kaduna and even putting his head through the car windows to talk to drivers violating the order. In another related news, El-Rufai’s aids reportedly contracted the virus too – supposedly from him.

The Kaftan News reporter felt it was ironic that those who are not infected are on lockdown while a person infected like the governor is patrolling the streets unrestricted.

“The Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, who tested positive to the coronavirus was seen on Monday patrolling Kaduna to enforce lockdown.

“This Governor’s decision ran contrary to the laid down rules and regulations of both the World Health Organisation and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control who recommended a self-isolation for anyone infected with coronavirus pandemic.

“It would be recalled that the governor had through public address and a Statement on Saturday announced his coronavirus result where he promised that, “according to the protocols for managing Covid-19,” he would remain in self-isolation.

“However, the Governor’s self-isolation only lasted two days as he stormed the street of Kaduna on Monday to personally implement the restrictions of movement earlier announced by his government.

“In the video, bystanders could be heard in the video consoling the Governor and wishing him good health and speedy recovery in the Hausa language. The governor was seen walking from one end of the road to the other in the company of his security staff, wearing a black jacket over what looks like a blue casual ward-wear.

“While some resident was of the opinion that perhaps the Governor meant well and intended his public appearance to be a reassurance to the people of Kaduna State that he is still active in spite of the infection.

“Others are wondering how in a society where innocent citizens who are not carrying the coronavirus are forced to stay home, flogged and have their personal belongings and business wares confiscated, a governor carrying a highly infectious disease can violate public health rules and be roaming the streets with no prescribed masks and interacting with members of the public.

“It should be noted that the Nigeria Center for Disease Control’s National Emergency Operations Center has stressed the need for any infected person to maintain a distance of at least 2 meters, while it also insists that infected persons should remain in self-isolation until they recover. Apparently, the governor of Kaduna State failed to heed these vital instructions”