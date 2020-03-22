Covid_19 COZA Gets FCT Ministers Permision For Sunday Service -Promises Electronic Screening

The embattled Pastor of the Commonwealth Zion Assembly (COZA) Biodun Fatoyinbo has informed the general public that the church headquarters named Evelyn Center Coza Auditorium in Guzape hills Asokoro Extension,would be open for Sunday service despite the ban in the FCT on gatherings of over 50 people put in place to curb the spread of the Corona Virus.

This was contained in a post on his Instagram handle stating that they had been granted permission by the FCT minister elucidating a rash response from social media users who see this as irresponsible considering the unabated spread of the virus as the NCDC is reporting that Abuja now has 3 recorded cases of the virus.

Critics online insist that this has a touch of double standard as COZA affiliate in Dubai had since informed worshippers that it would stream its service online.

Pastor Fatoyinbo was recently in the eye of the storm when news broke of allegations of rape by Busola Dakolo, wife of popular music artist Timi Dakolo, however civil prosecution has not been successful by the Dakolos .