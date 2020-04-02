COVIV19: Regime Begins Disbursement Of Cash To The Poor

The regime on Wednesday disbursed cash under its Conditional Cash Transfer scheme to beneficiaries in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

In a tweet via her twitter handle, @Sadiya_farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouq, said she supervised the disbursement.

Today, I visited Kwali LGA of the FCT to inspect the payment of Conditional Cash Transfer beneficiaries as part of His Excellency President Muhammad Buhari's special intervention for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/zJ7GceCYI8 — Sadiya Umar Farouq (@Sadiya_farouq) April 1, 2020

Recall that Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, had ordered the three-month moratorium on government-funded loans from institutions such as the Bank Of Industry and Nigerian Export-Import Bank to beneficiaries of schemes such as TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni beneficiaries.

The gesture is to provide relief for the impact of COVID-19 on the Nigerian economy.

The Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme was introduced in 2016 as part of President Buhari’s Social Investment Programme (SIP). It involves payment of N5,000 monthly, paid bi-monthly, to the poorest Nigerians, mostly in rural communities.