“Create Policy That Allows South East To Produce President For Nigeria” – Senator Umeh Tells Political Parties

The former National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh has requested for an enabling environment that will make an Igbo person become President in 2023 election.

Senator Umeh affirmed that the act that will make an Igbo emerge President of the country, will go long way in unifying people in the country.

Umeh who made the solicitation during the reopening of the Akanu Ibiam international airport, charged political parties to in 2023 develop a plan that will make South East produce President for unity of the country.

He compared what was happening presently to Igbos to what Yoruba’s faced in 1999, that made major political parties as at that time to come up with names of only Yoruba candidates like Chief Olu Falaye and Olusegun Obasanjo.

Continuing he urged the prime political parties in the country to do same for the South East in 2023.

“You see the thing is nobody will die should in case we are not allowed to produce Presidency for the country. The request is just to ensure unification in the country”, he stated.

He called on Nigerians to press and see that it becomes a fruition, adding that they possess in their ranks, competent and proficient individuals that will provide quality leadership much desired by the country.

“They should imitate what happened in 1999 where there was no contest, as only people from South West contested for the seat of Presidency.

“We are not treated well due to the civil war that long happened in the country. It is all in the past now, as Igbos believe in Nigeria and at such should be allowed to produce a President come 2023”, he added.