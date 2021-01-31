Criminalise Foreign Rice Sales – Rice Processors To FG

The Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RPAN) has called on the Federal Government to criminalise the sales of foreign rice in the country.

The Director General of the association, Mr Andy Ekwelem made this known in Saturday why briefing reporters in Abuja on over the influx of smuggled rice into the country.

According to him, “If the government fail to take decisive action on smuggled rice, all the mills in the country would collapse and render many jobless.

The Director-General continued that rice value chain sub-sector had engaged about 13 million Nigerians on direct employment.

“The number of people that would lose their jobs to smugglers activities would be much especially in this difficult period.

His words, “The government tackled the problems of rice smuggling. However, with the reopening of borders by the Federal Government, foreign rice filled the market once more.

“What we need are law enforcement agencies to go to markets and shops to apprehend anyone found with foreign rice.

Furthermore, “The director-general said the association remains committed to standard in rice production.