Cross River By-election: PDP, APC, Others Sign Peace Accord

By Adejumo Enock

All the fifteen political parties involved in the forthcoming Cross River Northern Senatorial District By-election have signed a peace treaty.



This was signed during a meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC at the Senatorial District Headquarters and presided over by the State’s Resident Electoral Commissionner, Dr. Emmanuel Hart.



Nine out of the fifteen parties are participating in the Senatorial by-election while the remaining six parties will participate in the Obudu State Constituency by-election.



The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, All Progressive Congress APC, Social Democratic Party SDP, African Democratic Congress ADC, Action Alliance AA, Among others signed this peace accord for the December 5 scheduled election.



The Electoral Commissionner, assured the participants in the election of a leveled playing ground.



Abdulkadir Jimoh, The State Commissionner of Police, urges all the parties involved in the election to conduct themselves in the process of the election.



He added that anyone that disobeys the law will be punished.



Furthermore, He gave the assurance that the State Police will provide adequate security before, during and after the election.



Jimoh stated that there will be restriction of movement on the day of the election.