Cross River: Gunmen kill Assistant Commissioner of Police

By Onwuka Gerald

Cross River State’s Police Command in early hours of Wednesday, confirmed the killing of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Egbe Edum by gunmen in the state.

The incident was confirmed on Wednesday by the The command`s Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo.

DSP Irene stated that the deceased, came to Cross River State to spend time with his family but was unfortunately killed with an axe by gunmen along the Murtala Mohammed Highway.

“Investigation is ongoing, one that will bring the culprits to book so they can be made to face the law”, she said

“Its quite unfortunate that he was killed in that manner.

“He only came to see his family but was instead killed by criminals”.

Assistant CP Egbe Edum before his demise was the Commander of the Police Mobile Force Squadron 73 in Magumeri, Borno.