Cross River: Rice Farmers Protest Unpaid Salaries

Youths working as rice farmers by the Cross River State Government numbering over 300 protested recently over non payment of three months owed salaries.

They protested at the Ministry of Agriculture in Calabar.

According to the workers, “We have been working at the state rice farm, adding that they would cease to continue except their three months owed salaries are paid.

One of the workers stressed that harvest has began for rice that was planted over three months ago and yet their salaries are nowhere to be seen.

Continuing he said, “we resumed on May 4, 2020 and we have since been working on the Cross River State farm”.

“Few of us were paid salaried on the 6th of June. The farm manager the next day told us that they directed us to rest for two weeks as we would get return call soon after.

“After about three weeks, they called about 50 of us to resume work and since then, we have not been paid even as we are almost through with rice harvesting”, he added.