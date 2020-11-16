CSOs Laud CBN On Economic Interventions

By Onwuka Gerald

A Coalition of Civil Society have lauded the efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) aimed at revamping Nigeria’s economic sector under Buhari’s Presidency.

National President, Coalition of Civil Societies, Comrade Etuk Bassey Williams, made the disclosure on Monday at the All Civil Society National Economic gathering in Abuja.

Etuk during his presentation, appealed to other well renowned Banks to follow CBN’s path by providing more ideas, advocacy that will help champion President Muhammadu Buhari’s development initiatives forward.

“I am quite certain that CBN is contributing much in terms of economic rejuvenation. However, there remain lots that the public are unaware of, as majority till today have not heard and doesn’t know how to gain access to this supports.

Etuk said the summit is crucial especially at a time when the country needs rapid post COVID-19 recovery that will help increase once more economic production.

“The intervention programmes orchestrated by the Federal Government through CBN will help the country’s recover well and fast”.

“The government’s effort through implemented initiatives has proven it desires to alleviate poverty from the country as well educate public on ways to access the supports.

“On that note, we want to charge CBN and other Government agencies to become more involved in programmes that will help direct Nigeria’s citizens, especially the youths on right path to take as regards their future.