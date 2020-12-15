CTD Arrests 3 Taliban Terrorists Involved In Rawalpindi Blast

By Onwuka Gerald

Security agencies in Pakistan on Monday, arrested three Taliban terrorists, involved in a blast in Rawalpindi.

25 persons, women and children inclusive were injured in the grenade attack in the Ganj Mandi axis in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police in a statement on Monday, stated that a CTD Rawalpindi team got a tip off that three terrorists were concealing themselves on Adyala-Kharakan Road along Swan River Rawalpindi.

“With the information coupled with evidence gotten Pir Wadhai crime scene, CTD reacted by raiding the place on Monday.

“Three terrorists were arrested, explosives, detonators, cell phones and other articles were also recovered,” the statement read.

When the investigation was ongoing, “CTD revealed that the arrested terrorists this year, committed four bomb blasts in Rawalpindi within January, March, June and December; killing four and injuring over 30 persons.

CTD disclosed further that the terrorists’ group leader was getting funds from Afghanistan for the crime”.

“The building of Islamabad Stock Exchange was targeted by the terrorists. Investigation has however been launched in the case”, it said.

Just last week, law enforcement agencies halted a terror plan in Lahore and arrested five Afghan Taliban terrorists.