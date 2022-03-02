Cultural Day celebrations at Government Girls College Farid Town Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt) Director Colleges Sahiwal Division Prof. Muhammad Masood Faridi has said that along with curriculum education we also play a key role in creating balanced personality of the youth.

We also encourage the promotion of extracurricular activities in the colleges and as per the directions of the Punjab government, cultural days are being celebrated in all the colleges of Sahiwal division which are welcome.

By organizing Cultural Day, students are getting ample opportunities to express their talents. He said this while addressing a function on the occasion of Cultural Day at Government Girls College, Farid Town, Sahiwal.

PTI leader Sheikh Muhammad Chauhan, Deputy Director Colleges Shabab Fatima, College Principal Sameera Naseem, Vice Principal Mrs. Zahra Shabbir, a large number of teachers and students also attended.

The students set up stalls in Cultural Day to highlight various aspects of Punjab’s culture in which they participated enthusiastically. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Sameera Naseem said that the purpose of celebrating Cultural Day is to acquaint the students with the culture and customs of their region so that they can be proud of the great culture of Punjab.

He said that Mrs. Shakiba Haider, Mrs. Sana Zaheer and Fatima Noshin played an important role in celebrating the Cultural Day and gave full support to the students. On the occasion of Cultural Day, the students presented tables and sketches and set up various stalls to highlight the culture of Punjab.