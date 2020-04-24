Curbing #Covid19: Kaduna State Government Deports Almajiri’s to State’s of Origin

Recent report shows that about 36,000 Almajiri’s have been relocated to their actual states of origin according to the Government of Kaduna state.

The Almajiri’s are said to be from different states across the country and of particular interest is Ekiti and Enugu States.

This decision has generated intense discussions across various social media platforms. Many are insinuating that the governor had no right to deport anyone stating that as far as one is a bonafide citizen of Nigeria such person is free to reside anywhere in the country.

Other such accusations stem from the Governor’s proclamation, some while back when he accused a former Governor of an Eastern state of deporting beggars and destitutes from his state while he was Governor- calling it double standards.



While some are of the opinion that the Governor’s action was wise in order to stem the tide of the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world.

According to the Kaduna State Government, the Mallams in charge of the Almajiri children had provided the contacts, addresses and other information of their parents and guardians.

Officials of the state government were attached and mandated to see to a successful transportation of the Almajiris to their various states of origin.