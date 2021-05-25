Cure Your Nepotism, Appoint Ben Ahanotu, Attahiru’s 2IC as COAS – Igbo Youths to Buhari

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has warned President Muhammadu not to even think of retiring Ben Ahanotu, the highest Igbo ranking officer in the Nigerian Army in order to get his preferred candidate as Chief of Army Staff.

Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, a leader of the group stated that Ndigbo had suffered enough injustice under the Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration.

He said; “there are even emerging claims that Gen. Ahanotu is not presently acting as the Chief of Army Staff despite the fact that he is the highest ranking Army officer.

“If this is true, it should not be and it would send more danger signals to the already agitated youths of the Southeast. Buhari should for once unite this country.

“We cannot understand a situation where no Igbo man sits in the Security Council meeting, it does not augur well for the country.”

“We want it to be on record and for the whole world to know about the continuous marginalization of Ndigbo in Nigeria,” he added.

Major General Ben Ahanotu, from Anambra State, is the second in command to the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

He is currently the Chief of Policy and Plan of the Nigerian Army.

Ahanotu, member of regular course 35, was the commander of the military operation that captured the founder of Boko Haram, Mohammed Yusuf, and his followers at their hideout in Maiduguri in 2009.