Curfew: Airlines Announce Readiness To Resume Flight Operations From Lagos

Tomorrow, Saturday, Dana Air and Arik airlines declared their readiness to resume flight operations from Lagos airport, assuming that the government of the state of Lagos would lift the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state.

On Tuesday, State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu enforced a curfew to prevent further breakdown of law and order following a series of protests by EndSARS.

Confirming the probable resumption of domestic flights, Mr. Kingsley Ezenwa, spokesman for Dana Air, said, “Following our previous cancellation announcement, we are pleased to inform you that we will resume full flight operations tomorrow, Saturday, October 24, 2020.”

Ezenwa also claimed that tickets purchased for flights remain valid and can be “rescheduled for free by sending an email to contact@flydanaair.com” during the curfew time.

“Our hearts go out once again to our brothers and sisters who lost their lives and property during the rally, “he said.”

Meanwhile, Arik Air has also said it would resume limited flights on Friday, October 23, 2020, to certain destinations where there are no curfews.