Custom Officers Apprehend Man In Possession Of 2,886 ATM Cards At Airport

Custom Service Officers successfully arrested one Ishaq Abubakar possessing 2,886 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards with four Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) concealed in noodles pack at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The suspect who was on his way to Dubai was later handed over to the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by the Nigerian Custom for further investigations to be carried out.

On transferring the suspect to EFCC, the Deputy Controller, Enforcement, Abudulmumuni Bako stated that Custom Service officers stationed at the Airport, thwarted the suspect who was with 2,886 ATM cards and four SIM cards.

The suspect was seen close to person directed to monitor closely his movements in the Airport, that was what made officers to demand that he gets searched thoroughly.

According to him, the suspect when asked his destination, said he came from Kano and was enroute to Dubai.

Meanwhile, the Lagos zonal head, AbdulRasheed Bawa collecting the suspect on behalf of the commission assured that further probe will be carried out by EFCC.

Banks and bankers are most times involved with these kinds of malpractices and money laundering.