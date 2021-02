Ex-Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Abdullahi Dikko, has died, aged 60.

The former comptroller general died after battling an unknown illness.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, last year, made fun of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over Dikko’s trial.

Dikko and two others were prosecuted by the ICPC for alleged N1.1billion corrupt practice.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu declared that the ICPC was not serious in handling situation.