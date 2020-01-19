Customs intercept container laden with vegetable oil in Imo

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone “C” in Owerri, Imo State, has seized a 40-foot container containing cartons of vegetable oil and motor spare parts.

The agency said it seized another Man Volvo truck carrying 348 luggage valued at N8.9m, according to market price.

It was, however, learnt that the DPV of the Mack Volvo truck was N4m, bringing the total duty paid value of the seized consignments and means of conveyance to N12.9m.

While addressing journalists on Saturday at Customs Warehouse in Benin, Edo State, the Customs Area Controller, Kayode Olusemire, wondered why smugglers were engaged in smuggling vegetable oil into the country.

He, however, added that three suspects were arrested in connection with smuggling on Christmas Day but were granted administrative bail.

Olusemire said, “The smugglers were smart enough to use motor spare parts to conceal the cartons of vegetable oil. But our officers caught them.

“We shall continue to work to uphold the mandate for which the Customs was established.”