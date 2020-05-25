Cynthia Morgan: Contract Was Drafted By Me, Reviewed by Cynthia And Sent To Jude Okoye – Ex Manager

A day after the popular dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan lamented about her contract situation with Jude Okoye.

Her ex Manager, Joy Tongo released details of the contract, stating that Cynthia was signed in 2011 and freestyle works for the songs one blood and kuchi kuchi were made.

2 years later , a work permit visa was granted by the US embassy were they toured seeking partnerships and met with Jude Okoye.

After a deal failed, they both returned to Nigeria and worked on a video for Kuchi kuchi which gained Jude’s attention and got her signed to Northside on a 360 deal.

It was reviewed by me and approved by Cynthia, then sent to Jude via email, Jude simply put the contract on his letter head and signed

Tongo also expressed shocks at other allegations made by Cynthia Morgan.

There was never a given time she was forced or demands were made by the label to portray her unfavourably

Tongo also cleared the air about promotions , talking about the roles Jude played in using his network to promote Cynthia Morgan.