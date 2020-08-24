Dabiri-Erewa Warns Nigerians To Stay Away From Schools In Northern Cyprus, As Kaduna Judge Looses Son



Chairman, CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has appealed to Nigerian parents to stop sending their children to schools in Northern Cyprus after a 25 year old undergraduate was killed in on of the universities.

According to her Northern Cyprus is not recognised by the United Nations and any country which makes it difficult for them to do much when they get such reports.

In a statement by Gabriel Odu, of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of NIDCOM, he disclosed that Dabiri-Erewa made the plea while receiving a petition that was brought to the commision by a judge of the Kaduna State High Court, Justice Aminat Ahmad Bello, whose 25 years old son Ibrahim Khaleel Bello, was killed in the country.



Justice Bello was quoted to have said, “I don’t believe it was an accident or a suicide as I went to Cyprus barely 24 hours it happened and got to the mortuary where there was no scratch or wound on his body.

“I suspected foul play that my son was killed as the school was not bothered in breaking the news to me on my arrival there.”

According to her she had earlier received a WhatsApp message from her son which read thus, “Mama, Please I want to come back home. Wallahi if I stay here, I will just die here without anybody batting an eyelash. I just need to come back home Mama please try to understand that this isn’t a place for me.”

In her response Dabiri-Erewa said “The death of Khaleel, a third-year engineering student, had brought to a tipping point the incessant killing of Nigerian students in Northern Cyprus under baffling circumstances.

“It was difficult to employ international diplomacy in investigation as the country is only recognised by Turkey.

“The death of Ibrahim Khaleel should be the tipping point to a stop in the killing of our children anywhere in the world, particularly Northern Cyprus.

“It is not only Ibrahim. Kennedy Dede, 28; Augustine Ngok, Gabriel Sorewei, Osabanjo Owoyale, Augustine Wallace, Stanley Eteno, Hassan Babatunde, Temitayo Adigun, and Kubat Abraham are just a few of the ones that we even know.

“The problem is that most Nigerian parents do not know that Northern Cyprus is not recognised by any country in the world.

“It is not a UN-recognised country. It is only recognised by Turkey. That is why we have not been able to do much.

“Who do you report to? Thousands of Nigerian students are schooling there and I tell you that hundreds have been killed. Who do you take these cases to?

“And they are killed in similar circumstances. The school just tells you, ‘Well, they committed suicide,’ and nothing happens.

“We are going to list all these names of Nigerians that have been killed and we demand justice. There has been no prosecution and no compensation.

“No Nigerian parent should send their children to any university in Northern Cyprus – there is a collaboration which we do not understand that makes them kill blacks, particularly our Nigerian students.”

She assured Justice Bello that the commission will do everything possible and work with relevant agencies to ensure that Justices is served for all who have been killed in similar way.