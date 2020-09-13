Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop David Oyedepo

Popular On-Air Presenter, OAP, Daddy Freeze, has apologised to Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church, for referring to him as a “bald-headed fowl.”

The OAP had been criticized by several reputable clerics, including the Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche; and the founder of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, for verbally attacking Oyedepo.

Daddy Freeze, while apologising to Oyedepo in a video on yesterday, said the video was recorded two years ago, adding that it only went viral recently.

In his words:

“My attention has been drawn to a video I released circa two years, seven months ago while addressing some pertinent issues that arose back then. I apologise for the delivery of my message and for any insult to Bishop David Oyedepo in that video as I didn’t in any way intend to dishonour, disrespect or disregard the person of the bishop.

“The perceived intention to the contrary is regretted. My methods of addressing doctrinal issues have long since devolved to a more scriptural and less confrontational approach. I was and still am very passionate in my quest to address what I believe are unresolved doctrinal issues, however, from a more amiable perspective.”

The broadcaster said he firmly believed that for christians to thrive, believers must collectively be open to adopting theological frames of reference, adding “this could be achieved in love only.”

Daddy Freeze has been known to propagate controversial Christian doctrines which include the non-payment of tithes.