“Daddy Freeze Is A Bastard” – David Ibiyeomie Rains Curses On Daddy Freeze Over Oyedepo [VIDEO]

David Ibiyeomie, founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries, has rained curses on Daddy freeze for always attacking Bishop David Oyedepo.

In a viral video, Ibiyeomie said Daddy Freeze does not have a father, adding that he is a bastard and does not look like a Nigerian, but like a Somalian.

He also promised to arrest him if he continues to disrespect Bishop David Oyedepo.

Ibiyeomie said, “Insulting me, I wont talk, but insult Oyedepo, that bastard, any day i hear him talk about Oyedepo, do they know his father? Does daddy Freeze has a father? Who is his father, That half cast born by a Somalia. The day I hear him insult about Oyedepo again, I will deal with him.. Oyedepo might not talk… Watch the video below to hear more.”

See reactions from Twitter users below:

@Derek74399105: “Pastor Ibiyomie said Daddy freeze is mixed-race & he was born in a ship 🚢… I feel it in my chest 😭😭😭 He said, he is a bastard, doesn’t look like a Nigerian and he doesn’t have a father. That’s heavy, to round it up ..He said, he is a Somalia 🇸🇴 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

@kobokolaugh: “Ever since Daddy Freeze has been preaching against men of God.. What has he done to contribute positively to the society, other than make noiseless noise… He should focus on his family Abeg..”

@AdemolaGbarago: “Pastor Ibiyeomie is just running his mouth and bragging about arresting Daddy Freeze, he has absolutely no power to arrest anyone in the country. I don’t know who he thinks he is. Oyedepo is not a God, just another fake pastor in Nigeria with lots of gullible congregation.”

@npugochi: “In all these Daddy Freeze and Ibiyeomie talk, please remember that both of them are anointed men of God who own churches (free the sheeple and Salvation Ministries) and people like us who have not been called should mind our business.

Let us not atlact curses to ourselves.”

@Joyspackle24: “We laugh when daddy freeze broke shames a stranger who told him the truth but when ibiyeome curses him out of anger that he (freeze) insulted his father, everyone will bring out the “man of God” card. Pls is daddy freeze not a man of God too? This our hypocrisy is smelling.”