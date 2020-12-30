Daily COVID-19 Deaths Top 1,000 For First Time In Germany

By Seun Adeuyi

German health authorities, on Wednesday said its daily COVID-19 death toll has crossed 1,000 for the first time.

According fo figures from the Robert Koch Institute, a total of 1,129 people died in the previous 24 hours, up from the previous record of 962 logged last Wednesday. It added that there were 22,459 new infections over the same period.

The institute said an apparent drop in new infections and deaths in recent days was a result of local authorities not sending in their data over the Christmas period.

In Germany, more than 32,000 people have now died from the virus, which appeared to fare relatively well in the first wave, but has been hit hard by a second wave.

On Sunday, the country began its vaccination drive, with a 101-year-old woman in a care home becoming the first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

According to a poll carried out by YouGov for the German news agency DPA, around 65 percent of Germans said they are prepared to be vaccinated.