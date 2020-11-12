Dana Air To Commence Lagos-Abuja, Enugu Route Nov 17

Dana Air is set to commence regular flights from Lagos to Enugu and Abuja on November 17, with additional flights between Abuja and Owerri.

The disclosure was made by the Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Mr Obi Mbanuzuo, in a statement released on Thursday in Lagos.

Mbanuzuo confirmed that regular flights from Lagos to Enugu and Abuja would commence while additional flights between Abuja and Owerri would also be included.

The reintroduction of Enugu route is part of it’s incremental and strategic push for expansion of the route following travellers requests for a return flight to Enugu. The route will also increase the frequency of flights between Abuja and Owerri to serve better it’s esteemed customers, Dana Management stated.

“The hospitable citizens of Enugu need an airline that can easily, on time, take them from point A to B with convenient value-added services at their disposal”, he added.