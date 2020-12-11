Dana Pilot Reportedly Brutalised While Jogging In Abuja

By Seun Adeuyi

Cpt. Edward Johnson, a Dana Air Pilot, has allegedly been brutalised by hoodlums while he was jogging in his residential area in Abuja.

According to SaharaReporters the incident occurred on Thursday morning during which the hoodlums, whose identities had yet to be known, also collected his phone.

After inflicting deep cuts on his face and body, they ran away while Johnson was rushed to a hospital where he could be stabilised.

“Captain Edward Johnson was attacked early this morning while jogging. He had with him his phone, which he was using to record the distance covered. This was also taken away by the hoodlums.

“I have spoken with the wife. She told me he is in stable condition now. It happened in Abuja this morning. He is a Dana Air employee in Kaduna.” SaharaReporters quoted a source to have said.

In recent time, Abuja has become a hub of street urchins and hoodlums who attack passersby and vulnerable pedestrians with dangerous objects to rob them of their valuables.

Bag snatching, one-chance robbery and car snatching are among the commonest crimes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the police said recently.