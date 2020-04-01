Dangote, CBN Lead Donations to Coalition Against Covid-19 with 2 billion

The account set up by the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) for the monetary contributions under the auspices of the private sector coalition to fight against the deadly COVID19 virus (CACOVID) has hit 15 billion naira.

Isaac Okorafor who is the Director, Corporate Communications of the CBN on Wednesday April 1st listed 37 donors, inclusive of banks , individuals and other corporations.

The breakdown of the list showed The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) and Nigerian Popular billionaire Aliko Dangote topping the list with the sum of 2 billion naira each , while Bua sugar refinery, GT bank, UBA bank, First bank, Zenith bank,Access bank, and Amperion Power Distribution owned by Nigerian Billionaire, Femi Otedola donated 1 billion naira each to the relief fund.

The Pacific Holdings Limited also contributed the sum of 500,000,000 Naira to fight this deadly disease. Other banks such as Union bank, Sterling, Standard Chartered, Stanbic IBTC, CITIBANK, FCMB, Fidelity and Ecobank donated the sum of 250 million naira each to the coalition against covid19.

African Steel Mills donated 250 million naira and Multichoice Nigeria Limited also donated 200 millionaire respectively.

FSDA merchant bank, FBN merchant bank, Rand, coronation, SunTrust, Providus , wema, Unity , Heritage , Nova , Polaris, Keystone, Globus, Titan, Takagro, Ahmadu Mamoud, Handy Capital Limited were also listed among banks and institutions that donated to fight against the Pandemic.

Okorafor also stated that the coalition was full of gratitude to the individuals and corporate bodies for listening and being supportive to the CBN and other private sectors.

The Director, encouraged Nigerians and other Corporate bodies to support the fight against this pandemic, stating that all hands need to be on deck in order to overcome the Pandemic.

See image below…