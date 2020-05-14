Dangote Cement Donates Security Cars To Lagos State Government As Part Of Their CSR Initiative

Popular cement manufacturer Dangote Cement today donated 35 fully equipped security cars to the Lagos State Government.

The Cement company said that the donation is a part of the State Governments corporate social responsibility to protect the lives, properties and businesses of residents.

The company said that the donation was to further strengthen State Governments response to security challenges in the state especially in during their pandemic.

“To further strengthen Lagos State Government’s response to security challenges in the state, @DangoteCement donated 35 fully equipped security cars to the State Government as part of its CSR initiative to safeguard lives and properties and ensure businesses thrive.” The dangote group tweeted . See photos below

