Dangote Ends 2019 US$4.3 Billion Richer

Nigerian industrialist, Aliko Dangote, became $4.3 billion richer in 2019. Bloomberg reports that Mr Dangote’s fortune continued to grow following investments in cement, flour and sugar.

Mr Dangote, widely reputed as Africa’s richest man, ended the last decade with a net worth of almost $15 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The development makes the 62-year-old Nigerian businessman the 96th wealthiest man in the world, according to data from the index.

The billionaire mogul was born into a wealthy family of prominent traders in Kano. At a relatively young age of 21, Mr Dangote incorporated his own cement business.

He has since diversified into manufacturing of different goods, spreading his tentacles across the African continent.