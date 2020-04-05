Dangote Foundation Collaborates With Kano State Govt To Build Isolation Centers

Dangote Foundation is collaborating With the Kano State Government to build isolation centers to ensure the State is fully prepared in the event the Covid-19 pandemic is recorded.

Founding Curator of Global Shapers in the state, known as ‘Peacock’, announced this via his Twitter handle, @dawisu.

He tweeted:

“The 2 marquee tents for the Sani Abacha Stadium Isolation Centre for Covid-19 in Kano ve been erected. Work is currently ongoing on other essentials like flooring, installation of beds, lights, air-conditioning etc. The cenrre is expected to fully be operational in 3days.”

He continued:

“The planning committee for the establishment of thr centre met earlier today to asses the level of progress made so far, and to also expedite action on all other arrangements, especially on hygiene and security, as well as medical personnel that will man the centre.

“The centre is a collaboration between Kano State Government and Dangote Foundation. Who are working together to ensure thr State is fully prepared in the event the Covid-19 pandemic is recorded in Kano. God forbid.”

BreakingTimes reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is yet to confirm any case in Kano State.