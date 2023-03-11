Daniella Navarro Plans To Tell Her Daughter That Nacho Casano Is Her Boyfriend

Do you know about Daniella Navarro, one of the five finalists of “the house of the famous 2?” Everyone is talking about her boyfriend, as she has an affair with Nacho Casano. The actress was out of the reality show, and many think it was a strategy to win votes. Well, let’s know all about Daniella Navarro’s relationship with Nacho.

After the end of the Telemundo program, Nacho and Daniela appeared in many programs and events. They remained separated for some time, and she lived in Miami with her mother and daughter. At this time, the Argentine is writing a play related to the love story. They seem in love and surprised to have found each other.

Everyone turned into ‘the house of celebrities 2’ during the broadcast and knew how they started their relationship; who does not know about Daniella Navarro’s boyfriend? Her daughter is Ugueilla Urbina, and she is five years old.

Actually, the couple’s romance started in ‘the house of celebrities.’

How would Daniella tell her daughter about Nacho Casano?

Her boyfriend Casano has already met her daughter Uguiella. Daniela Navarro introduced him as a friend, which was not a big surprise for the girl. She has already met with some of the participants of “ the house of the famous 2.” Eduardo Rodríguez, Rafael Nieves, and Lewis Mendoza are included among these.

In an interview with people in Spanish, the actress said she plans to introduce the subject of her courtship with an Argentine little by little. When my daughter saw flowers, I told her these were from my friend who sent them to mommy. She was telling me that she liked a boy, on this.

I asked her what if I told her I also like a boy. Moreover, she says you can not like a boy, mom, and I said Well, a man, daughter!’

My daughter does not watch reality shows; that’s why she has no idea what happened when she was in the Telemundo house. The interpreter’s mother, Carla Santomingo, watched the program while the girl was at school.

Well, in some pictures, Navaro and her daughter were seen so close.

Daniella Navarro plans a date night to tell her daughter about her relationship with how they are closing together that happened on a France trip. Nacho said I officially take them to Paris, where I want to get him involved, and we will do something symbolic.