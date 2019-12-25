Dasuki/Sowore: Timi Frank Reveals those that mounted Pressure on Nigerian Ruler

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has commended the senators of the United States of America and the America government for putting pressures on Nigerian ruler to release Omoyele Sowore and by extension, Ibrahim Dasuki. Frank also thanked all Nigerians, especially a human right lawyer, Femi Falana, who stood up to fight for justice even in the mist of threat to their lives. Frank said if not for the pressure by the USA government and some of its senators, Sowore would still be languishing in DSS detention without charge. The political activist, however, declared that “truly the American government is the police of the world.” Reacting through a statement to DAILY POST on Wednesday in Abuja, Frank asked Buhari’s government to apologise to the duo for trampling on their rights. He also called on the USA, EU, UN and all lovers of democracy, including Nigerians in diaspora to put more pressure on the Regime to release other political prisoners, saying “the Regime has succeeded in oppressing its citizens, no more freedom of speech and the right to assemble, just a few days ago, General Buhari/APC thugs beat to stupor Deji Adeyanju, the activist, for protesting the continued detention of Sowore, yet the ruling party had the nerve to accuse the opposition party of masterminding the attack, indeed this government is not only clueless but shameless.