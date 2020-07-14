Data, Telecom Prices Expected To Crash Soon – FG

The Federal government has recently affirmed speculations of an expected collapse in the price of data and telecommunication services to 40 percent; describing it as part of measures in attracting massive local and foreign investors to the country.

This revelation was made by the Minister Of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami in the declaration of a week long training programme that was organized by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) recently in Abuja.

According to him, the training programme that goes with the title, ‘Digital Skills in news reporting for ICT journalists’ began in the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, in Kubwa Abuja.

“Two imposing challenges in the telecommunications corporations has been addressed by the Federal government of the State, especially the Right of Way (RoW) Charges as well as the infrastructural protection against development”, he said.

The Minister, further stated that the target by the government, is a 40 percent reduction in the purchase of data and other telecommunication services from now to 2025, adding that the upgrade in infrastructure has done well to increase broadband penetration from 30 percent to 40.18.

The Minister also said that the effort by the Federal government in training news men, was part of its contribution in helping to increase the skill set, knowledge and ability of individuals that is often been looked upon by many in the society, to provide news on matters that concerns their well being.

“In my point of view, Journalism is very crucial to the development and sustainability of an economy, adding that it was part reason why the training programme was initiated by the government.