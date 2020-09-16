Date For 2020 Recruitment Aptitude Test Not Fixed Yet– Nigerian Police

Addressing numerous questions on the date for aptitude tests in the ongoing 2020 recruitment exercise the Nigeria Police Force has said there is no fixed date yet.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public and applicants in the ongoing recruitment exercise that no date has been fixed for the aptitude test which is the next phase in the recruitment process”, the Force said in a brief statement Wednesday.

According to the Nigeria Police, this clarification has become necessary following the deluge of enquiries received by the Force on the subject matter.

“Applicants should rest assured that once the Police High Command fixes a date, it will be widely circulated”, the Force assures.

“Applicants are equally advised to monitor the Police website, social media handles and the traditional media for further updates”, the statement added.