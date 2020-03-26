David Hundeyin Says #COVID19 Is Not Fatal, Calls For Nationwide Information Campaign On How To Deal With Symptoms

Journalist David Hundeyin has called on relevant authorities to put out a nationwide information campaign detailing how to deal with COVID-19 symptoms in order to limit its spread.

In a furray of tweets via his twitter handle, @DavidHundeyin, the writer said “We are not going to die,” adding “It is not particular fatal”.

See tweets:

Secondary and tertiary healthcare intervention = non starter because no capacity.



Lockdown = probable end of Nigerian civilisation as we know it.



The only workable solution is to ACCEPT OUR LIMITATIONS and prepare for widespread symptom management. It is not particularly fatal! — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) March 21, 2020

But since Nigerians always want to pretend that they are Luxembourg or Austria, as against the world's poverty capital, insult me for telling you this and tell me "shame on you."



By next month as usual, my mentions will be filled with "David Hundeyin was right." — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) March 21, 2020

If you don't do that, Nigerians are going to self-medicate anyway, only they will end up taking dangerous drugs like chloroquine or concoctions sold by scammers. So instead seize the goddamn initiative and LEAD.



But no, please attack me for stating the obvious. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) March 21, 2020

The Federal Ministry of Health confirmed the first coronavirus disease case in Lagos State.

The case, which was confirmed on the 27th of February 2020, is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020.

The case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on the 25th of February 2020.

He was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Nigeria has recorded 51 cases in nine states so far – Lagos (32), the Federal Capital Territory (10), Ogun (3), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), Edo (1), Bauchi (1), Osun (1), and Rivers (1).