David Hundeyin Says #COVID19 Is Not Fatal, Calls For Nationwide Information Campaign On How To Deal With Symptoms
Journalist David Hundeyin has called on relevant authorities to put out a nationwide information campaign detailing how to deal with COVID-19 symptoms in order to limit its spread.
In a furray of tweets via his twitter handle, @DavidHundeyin, the writer said “We are not going to die,” adding “It is not particular fatal”.
See tweets:
The Federal Ministry of Health confirmed the first coronavirus disease case in Lagos State.
The case, which was confirmed on the 27th of February 2020, is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020.
The case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on the 25th of February 2020.
He was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
Nigeria has recorded 51 cases in nine states so far – Lagos (32), the Federal Capital Territory (10), Ogun (3), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), Edo (1), Bauchi (1), Osun (1), and Rivers (1).