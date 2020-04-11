0 comments

David Hundeyin Shares Insights on MTN #YelloHope Package

by on April 11, 2020
 

Journalists David Hundeyin took to his twitter handle @DavidHundeyin to share some insights he got from his colleague concerning the MTN #YelloHope subscription that offers free 300 text messages in a month.

The journalist recalled how some Nigerians who leave in the Urban areas mocked it and showed no interest, stating that free internet access would be a better package. He shared that the rural area responded positively to it and use their 10 free daily texts.

See tweets

Osaherun Ighile


