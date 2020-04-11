David Hundeyin Shares Insights on MTN #YelloHope Package

Journalists David Hundeyin took to his twitter handle @DavidHundeyin to share some insights he got from his colleague concerning the MTN #YelloHope subscription that offers free 300 text messages in a month.

The journalist recalled how some Nigerians who leave in the Urban areas mocked it and showed no interest, stating that free internet access would be a better package. He shared that the rural area responded positively to it and use their 10 free daily texts.

See tweets

I just got some very interesting insights from a former colleague who now works in industry. Remember how @MTNNG announced that it would support the fight against COVID-19 by giving subscribers 300 free SMS messages per month? Remember how we clowned them for it?



Well get this.. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) April 10, 2020

According to my colleague, the #YelloHope thing has actually been a hit outside of urban Nigeria. While we clowned them for providing free texts instead of free internet access, apparently our compatriots have been using their 10 free daily texts like there's no tomorrow🤷🏽 — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) April 10, 2020

Apparently, over 50% of their subscriber base is in rural/semi urban Nigeria and do NOT have smartphones or internet access. These guys still rely solely on SMS and voice calls to communicate. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) April 10, 2020

Even more interestingly, she said the industry figures estimate the number of smartphone users in Nigeria at 25 – 40 million (total phone subscriber base is 96 million per NCC). So basically, our 4G-using urban reality is NOT Nigeria's reality at all, according to MTN's figures. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) April 10, 2020

So basically the decision to make SMS the key pillar of their contribution was actually deliberate and based on numbers. We were dragging them based on our own urban needs, but statistically we are not actually the majority😏 — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) April 10, 2020

Without the NCDC's daily SMS service, effectively half of Nigeria's phone users would have been out of the COVID-19 information loop.



Which only just goes to show… — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) April 10, 2020

We really don't know as much about Nigeria as we sometimes imagine we do🙈 — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) April 10, 2020