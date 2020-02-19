David Lyon: Niger Delta militants to resume destruction of oil facilities

Niger Delta militants have vowed to resume their destructive activities in the region following the sack of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governor-elect in Bayelsa, David Lyon.

The militants threatened that attacks on oil facilities will resume if Lyon’s mandate is not restored.

The threat was contained in a letter on Tuesday by a coalition of militant groups under the aegis of Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA).

According to them, the letter had been served to the Supreme Court and the Presidency, which is a notice of their preparation to resume hostilities on oil installations in the region.

RNDA’s letter was signed by leaders of the nine militant groups from the nine states of the Niger Delta, led by Johnmark Ebi.

The Coalition said though they have kept to the ceasefire agreement and have been engaging in peace advocacy in the region, the recent ruling by the apex court is unacceptable and provocative.

RNDA said it decided to “abort ceasefire and declare hostilities in the Niger Delta because of the outcome of investigations which showed that great injustice was done to Lyon and APC by the court in cahoots with the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Failure to restore the mandate freely given by the people of Bayelsa on November 16, will result in unimaginable outcome.

“RNDA should not be held responsible for whatever damage that will lead to bombing of oil pipelines to cripple the economy of the country.”