Davido Enlisted To Perform At INRI Church Thanksgiving Service In Lagos

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name, Davido, has been enlisted to perform at a thanksgiving service organised by the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos State.

The church broke the news in series of posts on its Facebook page earlier this week, ahead of the event billed for February 14, which is Valentine’s Day.

One of the post reads, “It’s going to be an auspicious event. A day of Thanksgiving, a day where a lot is going to happen, a day to appreciate and support people, a day to give God all the Glory and adoration. Join us this Sunday as we celebrate with dignitaries to make the world a peaceful place for you and I.”

The church, in another post, accompanied by the event’s flyer, said the programme tagged ‘Living in a Peaceful World’ would help promote peaceful co-existence.

It added, “On Sunday, February 14th, the servant of God will be celebrating with dignitaries to mark the auspicious event tagged ‘Living in a peaceful world’. On this day he is going to appreciate and support people who has in one way support and make the ministry grow.”

Gospel musician Tope Alabi, will perform at the event alongside the ‘OBO’ croone. World peace president, Denmark, Per Stefson, is also expected to grace the programme as the special guest.

The church is founded by Babatunde Elijah, who is the primate of the ministry.