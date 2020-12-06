Davido Gifts Cousin N15.2m Rolex Wristwatch

By Onwuka Gerald

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly referred to as Davido has gifted his cousin, Tunegee, with a N15.2 million Rolex wristwatch.

Tunegee responding to Davido’s kind gesture wasted no time in sharing photos of his expensive accessory on Twitter.

He thanked the DMW boss and prayed that God blesses him.

His words: “Thank you David. @davido God bless you! I just landed from Dubai on some Arabian shi*t and now I have a Rolex date-just Arabian script dial. #$40kOnmyWrist ! Best gift to end this pandemic year!!!”

See tweet below:

https://twitter.com/Tunegee/status/1335318421437820936?s=19

Davido responded to his cousin’s appreciative words and said he deserved more.

See Davido’s reply tweet below:

Love you cuzzo ! U deserve more ❤️ https://t.co/t0YHdcQxTP — Davido (@davido) December 5, 2020