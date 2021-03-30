“Davido Is Cheating On Chioma” — Twitter Users React As Photos Of Davido kissing American Model Surface

Nigerian Musician, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has set Twitter on fire after several intimate pictures of him and a 22-year-old American Instagram model, Mya Yafai, hit the internet.

In one of the pictures, the Fem singer is seen giving Yafai a french kiss.

The singer was first linked with the American Instagram model earlier this month. Furthermore, Yafai is rapper Young M.A’s ex-girlfriend.

The photos have made Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Rowland, trend on Twitter as people share their opinion about Davido’s new-found love.

She is currently trending at number one on Twitter with over 30,000 tweets.

See below:

@FunmiKolz wrote, “Davido isn’t cheating on Chioma, he can’t even cheat on her cos there’s Assurance already, that’s just another movie scene. Yoruba men don’t cheat,” she tweeted.

@Tife_fabunmi said, “Davido can never cheat on Chioma, those pictures are definitely from a movie scene, y’all don’t forget Davido is not only an artiste, he’s an actor too. I can’t wait for the movie to drop, definitely going to be a blockbuster.”

@NotJustSalmanPR wrote, “These celebrities don’t know their influence on people. See the way Davido is cheating on Chioma openly. Now Davido fans will start seeing cheating as a normal thing.”

After everything Chioma did for Davido, he still went ahead to cheat with chef chi!! 😭 I’ve given up on love. I can not believe this news, true love does not exist again. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄 (@_AsiwajuLerry) March 30, 2021