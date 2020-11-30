Davido Laments State Of The Economy as US Dollar hits N500

By Onwuka Gerald

Popular Nigerian singing sensation, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido on Monday, expressed dissatisfaction over dilapidated economy currently witnessed in Nigeria when he changed Naira to Dollar.

Davido via his Twitter handle bemoaned the development by saying, “Dollar don reach 500, “I changed Naira to Dollar today and I almost cried; this country nawa.”

In another development, the singer shared a photo of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke with his fiancee, Chioma Avril-Rowland.

Ifeanyi is third child to the music star, following two daughters he got from two other women.

Davido was few weeks back celebrated by his fiancee, Chioma on his 28th birthday today.

Chioma on Instagram, poured her wishes by saying she prays God blesses him and at all times keep him happy.