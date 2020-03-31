Davido’s Father Donates N500m To Combat #COVID19 In Nigeria — To Share 6,640 Bags Of Rice To All Osun Residents

Mr. Adedeji Adeleke, Davido’s father has donated N500m to the Regime to help fight the dreaded COVID-19.

The Nigerian musician, who announced the donation vis his Twitter handle, @davido, disclosed that the Adeleke’s will also be donating 6,640 bags of rice to the Osun State Government for distribution and will later this week begin the distribution of the N250m worth of rice in 332 wards in Osun State.

The distribution of the food items, according to the family is to help cushion the effect of the lockdown on the people of Osun State as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Adeleke urged Nigerians to heed the regime’s instructions as well as relevant bodies in the fight against the pandemic.

Trust me, together we will beat this virus ! Thanks again for all the love y’all! The whole family still doing perfectly fine. You guys stay home and stay safe! ❤️ ya’ll! ❤️ you Papa ! #COVID19 #AdelekeDynasty pic.twitter.com/f1Qa6xGhVg — Davido (@davido) March 31, 2020